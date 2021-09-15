Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg, scandalous refereeing in the Champions League, 14 September 2021

The Champions League is back and has done it brightly. While many were watching the next heroes of Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United, something epic was also happening in the parallel match. There Sevilla hosted Red Bull Salzburg. It turned out cool.

The main hero of the match was the referee – Belarusian Alexey Kulbakov… In the 13th minute, he awarded a penalty kick in favor of Salzburg. The midfielder approached the ball Karim Adeyemi – did not score. It doesn’t matter, eight minutes later the guests got a second try. This time the midfielder performed Luka Suchic… It turned out more successful – 0: 1.

The next bright event happened in the 37th minute. You can guess what decision the judge made. That’s right, I appointed a penalty in favor of Salzburg! The Austrians decided that they had found the perfect penalty taker, but that was not the case. On the second try, Suchic did not score.

The show did not end there. At the 42nd minute, Kulbakov awarded another penalty, but this time in favor of Sevilla. Midfielder Ivan Rakitic performed on experience – 1: 1. Needless to say, in the history of the Champions League, four penalties have never been awarded in one match. And here it all fit into one half. It’s just crazy!





The second half was also fun. And it began with a ridiculous removal. Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesiri received the ball in the penalty area and, before breaking through, decided to improve the position. He swung the defender and fell, never waiting for contact. The simulation was so obvious that the Belarusian referee immediately took out a yellow card, which turned out to be the second for the player. The most interesting thing started further. The judge raised the flag – at the time of the transfer, En-Nesiri was offside. The Sevilla footballers rebelled and began to demand that the removal be canceled, but Kulbakov was adamant.

Despite the numerical minority of Sevilla, both teams played actively. The hosts were not allowed to slow down by the initial status of the favorite and the factor of the home stadium, and the guests smelled blood. In the second half, passions were in full swing, and in the middle of the 45-minute there was a persistent feeling that the game would end in a massive brawl. Kulbakov tried to regulate this heat with yellow cards (seven pieces per half), but it hardly worked.

At the end of the match, brawls came to the fore, leaving football behind. Even the assistant head coach of Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui, took part. He grabbed the ball that flew out of bounds to prevent a counterattack on his team’s goal. The Salzburg footballer, of course, was unhappy and began to push.

Fans of “Sevilla” every action of the judge was greeted with a whistle. There is a suspicion that the surname Kulbakov will become a household name in this Spanish city.