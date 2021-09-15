Sheriff – Shakhtar D. Forecast and bet for 2.38 / Football predictions

Moldovan Sheriff will play at home with Shakhtar Donetsk in the first round of the Champions League group stage. The match will take place on September 15 in Tiraspol, beginning at 19:45 Moscow time. Sheriff – Shakhtar D: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Sheriff”

The Sheriff’s entry into the group stage of the main European tournament can be safely called a football miracle.

The champion of Moldova has passed all qualifying rounds. In the final, the team of the Ukrainian specialist Yuri Vernidub passed Dynamo Zagreb. The Croatians lost 0: 3 on the Sheriff’s field – it was a surrender.

Another victim “Sheriff” became “Red Star”. After a home draw, the Serbs lost 0-1 in Tiraspol.

It is interesting that in eight matches of the Champions League qualification “Sheriff” won six victories, never lost and conceded only two goals.

“Miner”

Shakhtar also had to participate in qualifying this year. Last season, the Pitmen lost to Dynamo Kiev in the fight for first place in the Ukrainian league.

The Donetsk club eventually confirmed its class, but, admittedly, it was alarming. In the confrontation with Monaco, the team Roberto De Dzerby won an away victory 1: 0, but lost 1: 2 at home. After that, everything was decided in overtime, when the Monaco player scored a funny own goal.

In the return leg, Monaco at some point simply mocked the defense Shakhtar, who, in general, narrowly escaped defeat with a difference of two goals.

All UEFA Champions League predictions

In the Ukrainian league, Shakhtar also had unsuccessful matches. For example, a defeat at Alexandria and a draw with Minaj.

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Sheriff in this match at 4.50, the bookmakers offer a draw at 3.78, and Shakhtar’s victory at 1.86.

“Sheriff” played so well in qualifying that now there is no certainty that the vice-champion of Ukraine will score three points. The opponent is fine.

Bid – both teams score + total over 2.5 per 2.38…

You can also consider rate on Sheriff’s total over 1.0 for 2.32… Firstly, defense is Shakhtar’s most problematic line, and secondly, Vernidub knows very well what to do in the game against the Pitmen, whom he has repeatedly crossed in the Ukrainian league.