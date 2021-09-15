Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The public release of iOS 15 will take place on September 20. This was reported on the Apple website.

The company announced the release date of the new version of the operating system for its smartphones after the release of iPhone 13. Users of tablets and smart watches of the brand will also be able to install iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 on their devices, respectively, starting next Monday.

In the new version of iOS, the interface design was redesigned, a redesigned FaceTime video calling application appeared, a spatial sound function was added, SharePlay support for sharing movies or listening to music. Apple also added a new Focus feature that allows the user to customize notifications and focus on work.

The current version of the OS will be supported by the same devices that work with iOS 14 – starting with the iPhone 6s and the original SE and ending with the iPhone 13. The appearance of new Apple smartphones on sale will take place a few days after the public release of iOS 15.

Apple unveiled new smartphones, tablets and smartwatches on September 14th. The pricing of the iPhone 13 flagships has not changed compared to 2020 devices. However, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max received versions with one terabyte of memory and a price of 150 and 160 thousand rubles, respectively.