Spartak against Legia, Lokomotiv will fight with Marseille: the announcement of matches in the Europa League – 09/15/2021

Spartak – Legia

Spartak took advantage of the break for the national teams and finally won the Russian championship. The return of Promes (the Dutchman even scored) and Moses helped, although, of course, they are not yet in top form. The team and its fans are in high spirits, but it is clear that coach Vitoria, who could have lost his job in August after an unsuccessful series of matches, is nervous. Before the game, the Portuguese reminded reporters how many titles he has, proving that he is right in how he works with the team. At the same time, Vitoria in recent matches began to play in the Tedesco style. Moved to five defenders, best of all red and white succeed in quick attacks – everything is the same as last season. Apparently, this set of footballers is suitable for just such a game.

Legia did not start well in the championship either: 16th place out of 18, 2 wins and 3 losses in 5 rounds. The season for the Polish club began in early July, with the 1st qualifying round in the Champions League. As a result, the Warsaw team played 8 matches in European competitions, and this knocked them down – they did not have enough strength to play on two fronts. In “Legia” the mood is not so high, they lost the last two meetings, and on the weekend to “Shlonsku” – because of the line referee’s mistake. He then apologized, but no one will return the glasses. Both teams are still problematic, but the home stands oblige Spartak to win – BC Winline gives a coefficient of 1.89 for this.

Lokomotiv – Marseille

Nikolic is now successfully solving two problems. He inserts newcomers (and there are a lot of them in Lokomotiv now) into the team game and at the same time gives a result. With Wings of the Soviets, a remake of the finals was made. The “railroad workers” again looked unimportant for the entire first half, allowed their opponents to combine and attack, then turned on after the break and scored two goals in class. It is interesting that Kamano did this, who until recently could not fly out of Guinea due to a military coup. We continue to follow both the newcomers and the already proven Zhemaletdinov – Smolov team, these guys showed themselves well in the national team.

Marseille recently made all the news after the scandal in the match against Nice, when fans who ran out onto the field disrupted the match. If we talk about football, then under Sampaoli, who replaced Villas-Boas, the Marseilles finished fifth last season, and now they are third with one game in hand. The club bought 60 million euros in the summer (Loko – 30), took Flamengo midfielder Gerson for 25 million and retained all the leaders except Tauvin. Before LE, Marseille beat Monaco 2-0, so this will be a serious test for Lokomotiv. Nikolic’s team cannot lose – bookmaker Winline offers 3.8 odds for a draw.