Spartak – Legia, prediction and bet on the Europa League match on September 15, bookmaker odds, where to watch, what time it starts – September 14, 2021

The first among the two Russian clubs in the Europa League to start is “Spartak”. On Wednesday, Rui Vitoria’s team will play against the Polish Legia. We make a prediction for the match, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the match “Spartak” – “Legia” start, and where to watch the meeting

The match of the 1st round of the Europa League group stage “Spartak” – “Legia” will take place on Wednesday, September 15 at the “Otkritie Arena”. The beginning is at 17:30 (Moscow time). The main referee of the match was appointed referee from Montenegro Nikola Dabanovic. You can watch the game live on Match TV.

Odds of bookmakers for the match "Spartak" – "Legia"

Before the match

For Spartak in the Europa League, it is a little alarming. In the most prestigious European competition, Vitoria’s team did not succeed – there were no chances against Benfica from the word at all. But in LE it should be simpler. Although it is difficult to name the group with “Napoli” and “Leicester” passing through.

After a pause for the national teams’ matches, Spartak confidently dealt with Khimki (3: 1). As the Portuguese specialist noted, he is pleased that there is practically no one in the infirmary. Only Melkadze and Maslov remained there. More importantly, what Promes and Moses can play, the team leaders from last season, who are still far from their best form. If you look at it, the game against the Poles is a guarantee of possible success and reaching the European Cup spring. Legia are clearly the weakest team in the group, and here losing points will be akin to failure.

What do you need to know about your opponent? The champion of Poland last season, who had a bad start this year, and after seven rounds is in the relegation zone (although Legia played two matches less). There are no world-class stars in the roster, although the application still includes 41-year-old Artur Boruts or Artur Jendzheichik, who was once dusting at Krasnodar. Well, in the attack there is Tomasz Peckhart, who has decently traveled across Europe, but has never really become a star anywhere. If you go deeper, you can recall another curious fact – in 2015-16, Stanislav Cherchesov worked at the club, and after that there was the Russian national team and the magical home World Cup. On the eve, Cherchesov even met with the president of the Polish club.

Forecast for the match “Spartak” – “Legia”

We have already seen how Rakuv knocked Rubin out of the European competition this season. It is extremely important for Russian teams to play in Europe with maximum concentration. Considering that Legia did not have a good start in the home championship, we need to take maximum points with her.

