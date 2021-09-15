Square Enix has found a partner to develop an ambitious JRPG Dragon Quest XII: the Flames of Fate

Technical partner of the company Square enix to develop an ambitious role-playing game Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate became a Japanese studio HexaDrive… Now she is expanding her staff with designers, programmers and artists. Applications accepted on the official site.

Over its 15-year history, HexaDrive has taken part in the creation of a wide variety of games – from The 3rd birthday and Final fantasy xv before The Wonderful 101 and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD… She specializes in the preparation of assets and the technical part in general.

Dragon Quest XII was announced with a short teaser at a special presentation on May 27… The developers did not show gameplay footage and did not disclose the list of platforms, while confirming that the game is being developed on the engine Unreal Engine 5…

As told by the father of Dragon Quest Yuji Hori, the darkest part of the series awaits … In the process of passing, players will have to make various decisions that affect the events taking place. At the same time, traditional turn-based team battles will be updated, but carefully – they promise not to disappoint the fans.

Also, Dragon Quest XII should lay the foundation for the development of the series for the next 10-20 years…

