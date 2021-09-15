Taurus Completes Cardano Integration | Blockchain24

Taurus, an institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure and digital asset management company, has successfully completed the integration with the Cardano blockchain.

The integration will mean that all the capabilities of the Cardano blockchain will be mirrored on the institutional-grade Taurus platform, and staking capabilities are now supported on its chain. Cardano’s latest update, the Alonzo hard fork, along with its updated features and performance, will be immediately available on the platform.

According to the official Taurus press release, the integration was made in response to “growing institutional demand” for the Cardano Proof-ofStake blockchain protocol.

“Reducing the risks of decentralization for regulators and other institutional organizations is of the utmost importance to the Cardano Foundation. As such, we are delighted to partner with institutional level companies like Taurus to integrate our blockchain. We want to build bridges that can support those who embark on a journey along the blockchain with us. ” – shared the CEO of the Cardano Foundation Frederick Gregaard.

Taurus-PROTECT digital asset storage platform by Taurus is a leading name in the European region. It also expanded Taurus-EXPLORER, the firm’s proprietary blockchain connectivity infrastructure to support Cardano.

“We are excited to integrate Cardano and further expand our PoS offerings for our clients. We enjoyed collaborating with Cardano’s technology teams and are looking forward to integrating smart contracts in the near future, ”says Taurus co-founder and chief security officer JP Aumasson.

Taurus is a Geneva-based digital asset storage and blockchain infrastructure development firm. It was founded in 2018 by former senior executives with experience in the Swiss banking and regulatory sector, as well as heads of information security and technology departments.

The firm provides a unified platform for cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, and new digital currencies. Taurus’ clientele includes system banks, investment banks, private banks, retail / digital banks, crypto banks, and marketplaces. Through the integration, these institutional clients will now have access to Cardano’s open-source decentralized blockchain network, which can theoretically execute over a million transactions per second, as well as serve as a platform for deploying smart contracts.