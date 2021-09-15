The Chinese Jingjia Micro has a GPU with GeForce GTX 1080 performance / News / Overclockers.ua

In 2019, Jingjia Microelectronics, a little-known company outside of China, announced ambitious plans to release its own GPU with performance level of the GeForce GTX 1080 (16nm GP104 core). The vendor hoped to complete its development by the end of 2020, but creating a powerful GPU turned out to be a very difficult task, which caused the release date to be shifted.

Jingjia’s next generation GPUs have reached the “tape out” stage, MyDrivers reports. In other words, the company has the final crystal design ready, so now it can start producing the first samples and subsequent refinement.

The Jingjia JM9 line of video cores is represented by two solutions: JM9231 and JM9271. The first GPU will offer the performance of the GeForce GTX 1050, use the PCI Express 3.0 x16 interface and will communicate with an 8GB GDDR5 buffer. At the same time, the JM9271 is a competitor to the GeForce GTX 1080, supports PCI Express 4.0 x16 and will acquire 16 gigabytes of HBM memory. For the release of the GPU, a 28-nm process technology is used, so the “appetites” of new products turned out to be noticeably higher than that of 14- and 16-nm Nvidia chips.

It is worth adding that the Jingjia JM9231 and JM9271 GPUs will only be compatible with the OpenGL 4.5 and OpenCL 1.2 APIs, which will prevent Vulkan and DirectX games from running. However, the main area of ​​application for Chinese GPUs will be workstations and industrial systems for the home market, supplied as part of the import substitution strategy.