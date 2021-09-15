The debut trailer for the film about Princess Diana with Kristen Stewart released

The premiere of the film is scheduled for November 5, 2021

The first trailer for the film “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” about the fate of the Princess of Wales, played by Kristen Stewart, has appeared on the Web. The video was published on the One Media YouTube channel on Thursday, August 26.

The film, directed by Pablo Larrain (Jackie), follows the life of Lady Diana (née Diana Francis Spencer) before her divorce.

Earlier it was reported that the new picture will not touch upon the death of Lady Di, focusing on the strained relationship of the “queen of human hearts” with her husband and her love for her sons – Prince William and Prince Harry.

The film is set in 1991 during the Christmas holidays.

Kristen Stewart herself said that this role radically changed her attitude towards the princess. According to her, she was able to feel what an amazing person Princess Diana was.

“I can’t stop thinking about her. I often wonder what she thinks about what is happening in the world now, ”Kristen admitted in a conversation with El Paso Inc.

Stewart noted that she did everything to show Diana on the screen exactly as she was in life.

Photo: csn-tv.ru