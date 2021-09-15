The director of “Heavenly Team” to Tkachenko’s father: why should we send the script to someone?

Vladimir Alenikov, the director of the film “Heavenly Team”, which is dedicated to the tragedy of “Locomotive”, responded to criticism of the film.

“The impression is that the filmmakers have not decided who they are filming about – the team or the fans? You, apparently, do not understand what the picture is about. We knew from the very beginning what it would be about. The film is dedicated to the team, but we tell about it through the prism of love of fans and people close to it. In short, this is a film about the fans’ love for the team. This is a film about ordinary people, we show why they love this team so much.

Like all my films, books and plays, this is a picture about love – about the love of ordinary people for this wonderful team, about the love of young people who were forever separated by this tragedy. If you know my filmography or have read my books, then you should know that all my life I have been telling unusual love stories in its various guises. Love in the film is shown in different forms: whether it is a bride, whether it be fans, or a laundress. If you didn’t understand this, then I’m sorry.

Ivan Tkachenko’s father said that the script was never sent to him? What do you mean “did not send the script”? Why did we have to send the script to someone? Where does it even say that we had to do this? All relatives were sent synopsis, that is, a summary of the future scenario. This was more than enough.

He said that the representatives of the film crew asked him to sign some documents and promised to send the script of the film the next day? I don’t know what this is about. I never spoke to him. Nobody promised any scenarios to anyone. Ivan Tkachenko is a great athlete and an amazing person. In the film, he is given enough space, “- quotes the words of Alenikov” Sport Express “.