The expert expects the growth of bitcoin above 50 thousand dollars

by

MOSCOW, September 15 – PRIME. The price of the Ethereum cryptocurrency may reach $ 4,000, while bitcoin at the same time may rise in value to $ 50,500 in the coming days, if new negative statements from regulators regarding the cryptocurrency market do not follow, the head of J2TX Artem Moiseev told RIA Novosti.

Opening of a mining center in the Leningrad region

Bitcoin electricity consumption set a new global record

“The price of bitcoin in the last month remained in a growing trend. However, on September 13, the instrument fell by 7% in half an hour, falling at the moment to $ 43,300. This was preceded by the denial of the largest US retail chain Walmart about accepting cryptocurrency as payment. In the next week, we expect a gradual recovery to a significant resistance of $ 50,500 “, – said Moiseev.

The expert adds that the second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum for the week reached $ 3,561, but corrected to the August level of $ 3,330. Moiseev believes that if investors are not shocked by the new statements of regulators, the price within ten days may reach $ 4,000.

On Wednesday morning, Bitcoin is trading at $ 47,050, while Ethereum is at $ 3,400, according to Binance data.

Cryptocurrencies

The expert predicted the imminent recovery of the cryptocurrency market

“Despite the previous optimistic forecasts, the cryptocurrency market capitalization fell by about $ 400 billion in a week. Errors in the introduction of bitcoin on the so-called Salvador Bitcoin Day brought down the price of the most popular coin and slowed the growth of Ethereum, Cardano, XRP Ripple. Solana was the most stable, outstripping profitability of a basket of ten leading currencies by 34% “, – emphasizes Moiseev.

The expert adds that according to Coinbase, in a week the inflow of cryptoasset funds to the funds amounted to $ 57 million, of which almost 50 million in SOL. He also says that Bitcoin inflows remained unchanged at $ 0.2 million, with the bulk of the outflow coming from Ethereum at $ 6.3 million.