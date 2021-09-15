The expert expects the growth of bitcoin above 50 thousand dollars

MOSCOW, September 15 – PRIME. The price of the Ethereum cryptocurrency may reach $ 4,000, while bitcoin at the same time may rise in value to $ 50,500 in the coming days, if new negative statements from regulators regarding the cryptocurrency market do not follow, the head of J2TX Artem Moiseev told RIA Novosti.

“The price of bitcoin in the last month remained in a growing trend. However, on September 13, the instrument fell by 7% in half an hour, falling at the moment to $ 43,300. This was preceded by the denial of the largest US retail chain Walmart about accepting cryptocurrency as payment. In the next week, we expect a gradual recovery to a significant resistance of $ 50,500 “, – said Moiseev.

The expert adds that the second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum for the week reached $ 3,561, but corrected to the August level of $ 3,330. Moiseev believes that if investors are not shocked by the new statements of regulators, the price within ten days may reach $ 4,000.

On Wednesday morning, Bitcoin is trading at $ 47,050, while Ethereum is at $ 3,400, according to Binance data.

“Despite the previous optimistic forecasts, the cryptocurrency market capitalization fell by about $ 400 billion in a week. Errors in the introduction of bitcoin on the so-called Salvador Bitcoin Day brought down the price of the most popular coin and slowed the growth of Ethereum, Cardano, XRP Ripple. Solana was the most stable, outstripping profitability of a basket of ten leading currencies by 34% “, – emphasizes Moiseev.

The expert adds that according to Coinbase, in a week the inflow of cryptoasset funds to the funds amounted to $ 57 million, of which almost 50 million in SOL. He also says that Bitcoin inflows remained unchanged at $ 0.2 million, with the bulk of the outflow coming from Ethereum at $ 6.3 million.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.