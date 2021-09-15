The limit remains, the RPL format is being discussed. What Dyukov said following the meeting at the RFU

On the eve, the eighth meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Football Union (RFU) took place. Aide to the President of Russia Igor Levitin, President of the RFU Alexander Dyukov, Head of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC TMK Dmitry Pumpyansky, Executive Vice President of Gazprombank Andrey Serov, Deputy General Director of PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Timur Shigabutdinov, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel Sergey Barbashev and others.
After the meeting, RFU President Alexander Dyukov answered the main questions about the development of Russian football.
Reforming the RPL system
In mid-August, the Dutch company Hypercube and the RFU developed several options for reforming Russian football and, in particular, the Russian Premier League (RPL). One of the main ones was the scenario called “Jupiter-16”. Analysts proposed to divide 16 RPL teams into four subgroups. Each team will have to play two matches with opponents from the basket, then two more games with three clubs from parallel groups. No meetings will be held with the remaining troika.
After the first stage (24 rounds), the points of each team will be divided in half. In the second stage (ten rounds) six best teams will play. The rest of the teams in nine rounds will fight for survival, the best of them will get a chance to play in the League of Conferences (the third most important European competition). It is assumed that this format will reduce the number of matches without tournament intrigue and add more top games to the calendar.
At the general meeting on August 31, RPL clubs could not decide on the format of the championship, taking a month to think. “The process of discussing the format is underway, it’s good that there are different opinions on this matter,” Dyukov said. – In the course of this discussion, we will be able to come to the format that will be really correct and optimal. There are a number of technical and calendar questions that clubs ask, some need to be answered. A very important issue is the additional value that is created in case of transition to a new format. “
Tender for the right to show RPL matches
On September 9, RPL announced a tender for the sale of media rights. The members of the working group considered the proposal of Match TV, which is the main broadcaster of the league matches and had the right to apply first – the clubs were not satisfied with the proposal. The contest to show the games will be held until October 11. In addition to Match TV, online services Okko, Start and Yandex will fight for the rights.
According to the Eurostavka portal, Match TV has offered RPL a new four-year contract with an annual payment of 4.5 billion rubles. Later, the same source said that Okko offered the RPL a four-year contract, according to which the league would receive a record 6 billion rubles for itself. in year.
“We believe that if we make a decision on the sale of television rights, then we need to consider two issues together – this is a new format that is being discussed, and television rights. We understand that the cost of television rights will depend on the format that will be adopted. It assumes a greater number of matches, in our opinion, the new format assumes more high-intensity and less walk-through matches, this, of course, should affect the cost of television rights, “said Dyukov.
According to the head of the RFU, the organization instructed several companies to assess what additional value the new format can provide. “If it is significant, then it seems to me that those clubs that oppose will agree,” said Dyukov.
Cancellation of the limit on legionnaires
In August, the RFU invited clubs to discuss the abolition of the limit on foreign players, as well as the introduction of a salary ceiling and criteria for foreign players. Rubin, CSKA, Krasnodar and other clubs spoke in favor of the complete cancellation of the limit. In the 2021/22 season, RPL teams are allowed to have eight foreign players on the roster. Some clubs offer, instead of a complete cancellation, to soften the limit and allow up to ten foreign players to enter the season. In different variations, the limit has existed since 2005.
On September 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports, criticized proposals to abolish the limit. “Here’s football, I heard recently: let’s remove the quantitative restrictions on the participation of foreign athletes. Well, great. Don’t you know that our national team hasn’t played at the Olympic Games since 1988? Well, it will not be yet 20 years to play if we only have foreigners, ”Putin said.
According to Dyukov, the limit will not be completely canceled. “We suggested keeping this regulation, but modifying the approach. In contrast to the approach that we have been using for 15 years, this one will, in our opinion, increase the competitiveness of our players, our clubs, as well as keep the players motivated, “said the head of the RFU.
The functionary recalled that there are restrictions in many top leagues. “If we look at the English, German or French championships, then there are certain requirements for homegrown players, there are requirements set for foreign players, therefore, one way or another, there is regulation,” concluded Dyukov.