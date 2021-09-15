The media learned about the new novel by Jennifer Aniston

Actress Jennifer Aniston is in a relationship, but has not yet revealed the name of her chosen one. Information about this appeared in the Western media, writes the British tabloid Mirror.

Very little is known about the star’s new boyfriend. Sources claim that he treats the actress well and protects her.

“They have a lot in common. He is down to earth, handsome, makes her laugh, feel safe. Jennifer trusts him,” the insider shared.

Jennifer recently hinted on Instagram what she expects from a future relationship, posting footage from a documentary about singer Ert Kitt.

In one of the videos, a reporter asked Erta if she was ready to compromise if a man entered her life.

“Stupid. A man comes into my life and I have to compromise? You have to think about it again. For what? For what?” Kitt replied.

Jennifer added laughing emoticons to the post as a sign of her support for what the singer said.

We will remind, in the life of Aniston there were two high-profile partings. In 2000, she married actor Brad Pitt, whose marriage lasted five years and ended with his departure to Angelina Jolie.

From 2011 to 2018, she was in a relationship with actor Justin Theroux. In 2015, they played a secret wedding, but three years after the registration of the relationship, the couple divorced.

As reported Correspondent.net, February 11 Jennifer turned 52 years old. Teru warmly congratulated his ex-wife by posting her photo on Instagram.