To the delight of Russian gamers: Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC will receive Russian translation

Colorful adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits from the studio Ember labpreparing for release on Playstation 5, Playstation 4 and PC, will receive Russian subtitles … The developers shared the relevant information on their blog on the Twitter platform.

Initially, no Russian-language localization was announced for Kena. It is possible that the decision of the authors was influenced by the activity of domestic players, including users of GameMAG.ru – they regularly left requests to translate new items into Russian with a hashtag #KenaRuSub in social networks.

In addition to the Russian language, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be translated into Brazilian Portuguese. It will also be released in Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and English. The premiere is scheduled for September 21, 2021…

* Language Update *

We are happy to announce that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will have subtitles available in Brazilian Portuguese and Russian upon release!

(In addition to ?? – Simplified & Traditional, ??, ??, ??, ??, ??, ??, and English)#localization#subtitles#RU #PTBR pic.twitter.com/z3XdQJbQr4 – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) September 14, 2021

Earlier, in the vastness of the Russian-language gaming Internet, the fact of the absence of the Russian language in Psychonauts 2 from the studio Double Fine Productions… The developers stated that they have no budget to support other languages… Russian fans of the franchise volunteered to fix the situation – they are already translating the game in the PC version…

