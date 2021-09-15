Upgrading ships and resources – new Skull & Bones parts appeared – Igromania

The pirate action naval action game was previously known to be stuck in a production hell after its first demo. And now Henderson talked about how the project is doing in general and what features it has.

According to an insider, the ships are divided into five types in the game: small, medium, large, and so on. The ships are divided into three categories – some are created for combat, the second for research, and the third carry cargo.

The acquisition of new vehicles is tied to blueprints that can be bought in different settlements. However, getting the ship will also require the right amount of resources – wood, metal, and the like.

Moreover, it is not necessarily the best option to be the largest ship possible, since it will not be able to get to some places where a smaller ship can easily pass. The latter can even overtake large frigates, using rivers or shallow waters, where it is easy for the “big brother” to get stuck.

Each ship will have a predetermined number of guns, but other types of weapons can be upgraded and added. We are talking about additional guns, ballistae, flamethrowers, mortars, and the like. In addition, there are different types of ammunition, such as cannonballs linked by a chain.

You can upgrade the ship at any time, if you have the resources and money for it. There are many options for pumping – they are allowed to add armor, smelters, boxes for storing resources, and so on. Changing sails, steering wheel, cabins, etc. is also not prohibited.

The game has an open world, the action takes place in the waters of the Indian Ocean, and the fictional pirate harbor is based in Madagascar. It is marked on the map as the “Azanian Coast” (Mozambique).

The user starts the game unknown, building a raft, and then a fishing boat, on which he explores the open waters. You will need to complete tasks, gain a reputation among pirates and collect resources for the first ship.

Progress is related to the player’s earnings, which he receives for completing tasks, raids on other ships, settlements and fortresses. The middle of the map is the open sea, which can take a lot of time to overcome.

The camera in the sections on the ship works in about the same way as in the 2018 show, and on the shore it changes to a third-person view – walking on foot will only be allowed in shelters and safe points. There is no parkour or anything like that, the player just walks in the role of the captain and communicates with the NPC.

According to Henderson, the authors still have to work on the game, but serious success has already been achieved – in particular, the fights are praised.

Skull & Bones has no exact release date.