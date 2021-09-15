Vladivostok residents can pre-order the most expensive smartphone for 160 thousand rubles – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Apple announced the official prices for the iPhone 13 in Russia – they have not changed compared to last year. The cheapest model in the new line of smartphones was the iPhone 13 mini (from 69.9 thousand rubles), the most expensive – the iPhone 13 Pro Max (from 109.9 thousand rubles). The company announced that pre-orders will start on September 22nd. However, on FarPost.ru you can already find models expected by Yabloko with retailers’ markups. The maximum pre-order cost is 159,990 rubles.

According to RBC, after the presentation of new products on Tuesday, September 14, Apple announced prices for the iPhone 13 line of smartphones. Pro – from 99,990 rubles, iPhone 13 Pro Max – from 109,990 rubles.

Note that at last year’s presentation, Apple introduced smartphones of the 12th series at exactly the same cost as in 2021: from 69.9 to 109.9 thousand rubles.

According to official information, pre-order for the new models will be available from September 22, they will go on sale on September 24.

At the same time, residents of Primorye can already find new items on the FarPost.ru website – traditionally, the expected product can be ordered on the Internet before its official release. And retailers often add expected markups to the “cost from” announced by the manufacturing company.

So, the minimum ad price is not yet different from the one announced by Apple. But the maximum cost of pre-ordering the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1 TB of memory will be 159,990 rubles. Earlier it was reported that the iPhone 13 Pro Max will become the most expensive smartphone from Apple, as for the first time in history the company is selling a version with 1 TB storage.

At the same time, the highest price of the most budgetary representative of the new Apple line – iPhone 13 mini – reaches 99,880 rubles. That is, the maximum markup is more than 40%.

The most expensive offers were posted by sellers from Vladivostok. At the same time, the text does not indicate any bonuses included in the price – only a guarantee for the product and its competitive advantages. In total, FarPost.ru posted 155 advertisements for the sale of models of the new line, most of them appeared on the site on Wednesday, September 15th.

According to the manufacturer, the battery life of the Phone 13 is 2.5 times longer than that of the previous model, and that of the iPhone 13 mini is 1.5 times longer. Smartphone cameras have improved autofocus and portrait mode for video shooting. They also received an improved ultra-wide-angle camera, which will make the lens faster. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have an updated camera shape. The front camera has been redesigned, allowing for a 20% larger screen. The lenses on the rear are now diagonal.

Two more models, the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, have displays in sizes 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively. A system of three cameras on the back (telephoto, wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle), as well as the front. Improved macro and low light function, added cinematic mode when shooting video, which provides smooth transitions in depth of field, macro photography, slow motion.

As reported by the TV channel “Russia 24”, Apple shares lost almost one and a half percent at the auction on Tuesday – they dropped to almost $ 148 per share. Obviously, market participants were not too impressed with the presentation of the new line of smartphones. Meanwhile, over the past week, Apple’s capitalization has shrunk by almost $ 100 billion.