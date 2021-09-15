We study the LGA1700 processor socket for future Intel CPUs / News / Overclockers.ua

One of the users of the Chinese web resource Bilibili published a photo of the LGA1700 processor socket, which in the coming years will be used by the mainstream Intel platform. The socket will debut 12th Gen Core (Alder Lake-S) chips later this fall. It will also be used by the upcoming Raptor Lake-S processors, but the 14th-generation Core CPU (Meteor Lake-S) will reportedly be transferred to the LGA1800 socket.

The design of the LGA1700 pressure mechanism is largely inherited from the already familiar LGA sockets from Intel. According to colleagues at TechPowerUp, the new socket contains 100 unused pins. This is due to the fact that physically LGA1700 is completely identical to LGA1800, which is being prepared for future generations of Intel processors with different power requirements and a large number of built-in interfaces.

We remind you that with the transition of Intel processors to the LGA1700 socket, compatibility with previously released cooling systems will be lost. To install CPU coolers for LGA115x / LGA1200, you will need an updated set of mounts. Some manufacturers, notably Noctua, will provide it to their customers at no cost.