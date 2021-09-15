What are the chances of “Spartak” and “Lokomotiv” to win the Europa League

The group round of the Europa League kicks off on 15 September. Spartak got into group C together with Leicester, Napoli and Legia, and Lokomotiv’s company in Group E was made up of Marseille, Lazio and Galatasaray. Online edition “Euro-football.ru” assessed the chances of Russian clubs to win the tournament.

After the reform of UEFA this season, the number of participants in the group stage of the Europa League has decreased from 48 to 32. There are no light and passing groups in the tournament now, and the composition of the participants looks decent. There are no frank “passengers” either, because of whom the image of the tournament was seriously affected. The main goal of the reform is to make it interesting. Russian fans will definitely be interested, and in this regard the draw was a success – Spartak and Loko got into quartets that will definitely not be boring. But only after the draw, the prospects for the Moscow clubs became very hazy.

“Spartacus”

The cost of the composition – 142 million euros

In the group, the “red-whites” will have Napoli, which is currently headed by Luciano Spalletti. Three European champions will come to Moscow at once – Lorenzo Insigne, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Alex Meret. In addition, the Neapolitans also have Manolas, Koulibali, Lozano, Osimhen and Politano, who will definitely pull the nerves of Spartak’s players. The cost of the train is 497 million euros.

Leicester Is one of the prettiest teams in the Premier League. In the last two seasons of the English Championship, the Foxes finished in fifth place, stopping a step away from the Champions League zone. Jamie Vardy can be a big problem for Spartak defenders – his backstrokes are known far beyond the Premier League. Brendan Rogers took the FA Cup and Super Cup with his team this year. Leicester’s defensive line looks solid – Seyunju, Justin, Pereira, Bertrand. Maddison, Barnes, Daka, Iheanacho, Tielemans, Ndidi play in midfield – this is the level of a top club even in strong England. The cost of the train is 557 million euros.

If Spartak plans to leave the group, then you need to take the maximum number of points with “Legia”… The most titled team in Poland is coached by Czeslaw Mikhnevich. Last season, Legia did not manage to make it to the UEL group round, but they managed to take gold in the Polish championship. Experienced goalkeeper Artur Boruts, Philip Mladenovic, Artur Jendzheichik, Mahir Emrali play for Legia. Legia claimed the Champions League group – passed two rivals, but was knocked out by Dinamo Zagreb. In the final qualifying stage of the Europa League, Legia passed Slavia. The cost of the train is 25 million euros.

The chances of getting out of the group are 25%.

“Locomotive”

The cost of the composition – 79 million euros

Another top Italian coach, Maurizio Sarri, who is currently heading Lazio… Last year, Marko Nikolic perfectly prepared the team for the favorites, but now he will be opposed by Sarri, who himself can outsmart anyone. The cost of the train is 327 million euros.

“Marseilles” can become an unpleasant opponent. The Provençals are led by one of the best students of Marcelo Bielsa – Jorge Sampaoli. Aggressive pressure, goal targeting, tactical flexibility – the Sampaoli guys can create big problems. In France, Marseille is not considered a contender for the Champions League zone, but Sampaoli came to change that. The cost of the train is 253 million euros.

WITH “Galatasaraem” railroad workers crossed paths in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage. Perhaps, it is with “Galatasaray” that the fight for the humiliating third place will go, which will give the right to move to the League of Conferences. The cost of the train is 101 million euros.

The chances of getting out of the group are 35%.

Can Spartak or Lokomotiv win the Europa League?

The Moscow teams are among the strongest in the composition of the group, in which they are not considered favorites. To take one of the first two places, you need to beat teams from the top leagues. Of course, there are chances to come out, given the not strong selection of players at Marseille or the possible lack of motivation of Leicester. Even if the Moscow teams manage to overcome the group, their chances of winning the tournament do not exceed 1%. The main favorites of the Europa League are English Leicester and West Ham, Italian Napoli and Lazio, German Bayer and Eintracht, Spanish Real Sociedad and Betis, as well as French Lyon and “Monaco”.