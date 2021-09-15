What cryptotwitters are talking about today | Blockchain24

The most popular mentions of cryptocurrencies on Twitter are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Velas, Cardano, Hedera Hasgraph, Solana, Tezos, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Polygon.

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Crypto giant Bitcoin is a decentralized system that tracks and records transactions in a distributed ledger, which is a blockchain. Moreover, Bitcoin has the highest mention on Twitter. Accordingly, according to CoinMarketCap, BTC is priced at $ 46,503.97 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 43,350,741,652 at the time of writing.

2. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency. Ethereum’s primary goal is to become a global platform for decentralized applications (dApps), allowing users around the world to create and run software that resists censorship, downtime, and fraud. Also, at the time of writing, the price of ETH was $ 3349.49.

3. Velas (VLX)

Velas ranks third in the ranking of cryptocurrencies. Vela Coin (VLX) can be used for transactions, payments, fees and to support Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap, VLX’s 24-hour trading volume is $ 4,846,841 and the price is $ 0.1381.

4. Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is an open source, decentralized public blockchain platform. From now on, the main goal of Cardano is to solve the problems of scalability and resilience. Hence, the ADA price is $ 2.36 and the 24-hour trading volume is $ 4,821,481,622.

5. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR).

Hedera Hasgraph is an open source platform that enables individuals and companies to build quality and powerful decentralized applications (dApps). HBAR is priced at $ 0.4641 and according to CoinMarketCap, HBAR is up more than 10% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing.

6. Solana (SOL)

Solana is a web-scale blockchain. It makes it easy to build fast, secure, scalable, decentralized applications (dApps) and marketplaces. Accordingly, according to CoinMarketCap, at time of writing, SOL prices are trading at $ 159.73, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4,705,948,168.

7. Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos is a decentralized blockchain platform that enables peer-to-peer transactions and acts as a platform for deploying smart contracts. Moreover, at the time of writing, the XTZ price was $ 7.37. According to CoinMarketCap, XTZ turnover is 859,417,966 XTZ.

8. Dogecoin (DOGE).

Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the most mentioned crypto meme on Twitter. Dogecoin was originally used to tip users on Reddit and Twitter, but it was later adopted as a payment method by some merchants as well. According to CoinMarketCap, the DOGE price is $ 0.2372 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1,199,021,991 at time of publication.

9. Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot can process many transactions on different chains in parallel. Therefore, it is called a segmented multi-chain network. According to CoinMarketCap, the DOT price is trading at $ 37.92 and is up 12.49% in the past 24 hours.

10. Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon ranks tenth in the ranking of cryptocurrencies. After all, this is a Layer 2 scaling solution. Polygon’s own network token is MATIC. Moreover, according to CoinMarketCap MATIC, the price is $ 1.31 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 914,556,786 at the time of writing.