why doesn’t Samsung want to make its own electric car?

Table of Contents

In a short line

We must praise Samsung!

When Samsung does it wrong, I scold it, and when it does everything well, then it should be praised. Last week, two significant things happened at once.

First, ads have disappeared from Samsung Pay and the Weather app. Generally lost. Fully. Neither above nor below, even the semi-commercials that were in the center of the screen in the Weather application have disappeared. And the Samsung Pay app has become so beautiful that it’s just wow!





I quite often connect my smartphone to a PC and use the Samsung Flow app for this purpose, which seems to me more convenient and thoughtful than Link to Windows. But before, the app had a minus. When mirroring a smartphone screen to a PC, the smartphone screen is not completely blank. At first, it simply displayed a picture on almost zero backlight, then there was an update, after which the screen was black, but in the center they left an inscription that the phone was connected to a PC. And now the screen just turns off completely. By the way, this is exactly what happened before, when instead of Samsung Flow there was the SideSync application, which, by the way, worked on both macOS and Windows (unlike Samsung Flow, which only supports Windows)

Indeed, in order to make a person good, one must first do it badly, and then simply return it as it was. I was so inspired that I looked forward to the Galaxy Note even more. Although there are not so many hopes. However, the usual Galaxy S will suit me, the main thing is that you can hide a stylus in its case, which would have all the same functions as on the Galaxy Note.









We must praise realme!

After one of the tests, I still have realme 6, which I use with pleasure for service calls and testing applications. Realme 6 is a low-cost smartphone introduced in March 2020. At the time of writing the review, I was surprised that the manufacturer announced support for updates. And just the other day, the realme UI 2.0 and Android 11 shell arrived.

The device has become faster to work, new interesting functions have appeared. The manufacturer can be commended for its support. Interestingly, realme C21 should also get a new thing. And this device is about 10 thousand rubles. They are usually not updated. We wait!

About Samsung and cars

In the last issue I wrote that Samsung is eyeing the car market, thinking about buying a manufacturer of car chips, but is in no hurry to release its Galaxy-mobile. And then messages arrived in the mail and Instagram, in which I was reproached for ignorance. How can you, they wrote to me, on such a resource as Mobile-Review (keep you all Samsung in a cool dry place!), And not know that Samsung has had cars for a long time!

First, I would like to say, no matter how outraged you may feel, you should start with “Good afternoon.”

Secondly, Samsung really has a car, an icebreaker, skyscrapers, and even fighters the company made. If you want to know more about Samsung and its field of activity, I recommend my text (with pictures).





Once upon a time, Samsung was quite active in the autosphere. Things are different now. Samsung, or more precisely, Samsung Card (finance and credit company), owns 19.9% ​​of the shares in the Renault-Samsung joint venture operating in South Korea. In fact, Samsung’s participation in this venture is minimal and is limited to changing the “nameplate” from a diamond to a circle, as well as supporting sales. According to the news, Samsung Card is now in search of a buyer willing to buy out its stake in the automotive business.

Secondly, I really did not express myself correctly, because in my thoughts I was sure that we are in the same context. Now, many electronics manufacturers have been tempted to launch their own electric vehicle. I said that Samsung does not want to make its own “Galaxy-mobile”, but wants to concentrate on the production and sale of “smart” components necessary for the operation of electric vehicles, considering it a more reliable solution.

Why isn’t Samsung looking to build its electric car?

This is my personal opinion. Samsung loves the role of a component manufacturer rather than a seller of a final product. This is a safer position. Their products may sell poorly, and everyone needs semiconductors and screens.

Look even at the reports from Samsung Electronics. The company makes more money selling memory, screens, churning out custom processors for others. Looking at the charts, sales of smartphones are tempting to be called a side business.

In doing so, it is important to understand the context. Samsung is a huge multiconglomerate with thousands of technologies. Separately, many Samsung chaebol companies do auto-themes. For example, Samsung SDI develops and builds batteries, Samsung Semiconductor has good experience in the production of automotive chips, sensors, optics and sensors, Samsung Electro-Mechanics manufactures multilayer ceramic capacitors for cars. Samsung also owns Harman International Industries (this is not only sound, but also other technologies, for example, “digital cockpit”).

The list goes on, but I think you get the point. In fact, Samsung already has an electric vehicle ready to some extent. It’s just that it is in a disassembled state in different departments.

And yet the company is in no hurry to create. Why? After all, Samsung has a lot of experience as it sells its products to automakers around the world.

Here it should be understood that for the correct execution of orders, engineers at Samsung receive detailed plans from other automakers. Accordingly, the moment Samsung announces the launch of its own electric car, the company will turn from a partner into a competitor. And this, in turn, can ruin the business.

So I’ll end with a phrase from the previous episode of Echo: “Safe and correct move. Your own car may not go, but the chip factories will be needed by everyone. “

Get used to smartphones on UNISOC

We have already touched on this topic in the 135th issue, but analytical companies have given some statistics, so we will add a little about the chipset market.

The shortage of components in the market is taking on bizarre and ugly forms that can upset users who prefer inexpensive devices.

Takeoff of MediaTek

Despite the shortage, smartphone manufacturers still have sales and production plans. But what if Qualcomm’s chipsets are not available? In this case, manufacturers go without regret to MediaTek, which, by the way, has improved very well over the past couple of years. Its solutions are slightly less energy efficient than those of Qualcomm, but they do not take up the power. And if only 3 years ago, users spat upon hearing what was in the MediaTek phone, now they are sweeping inexpensive Xiaomi, Infinix, Samsung smartphones with great pleasure. Correct me, but, in my opinion, MediaTek is no longer a “bottom”, but quite good solutions in the perception of an average buyer.

And in general, if you look at the position on the market, then MediaTek is the leader, occupying almost half (43%). For comparison, Qualcomm has only 24%.

MediaTek hit it off thanks to a lucky coincidence.

First, management has been better able to build supply chains, and MediaTek has suffered less from shortages than Qualcomm.

Secondly, the price of solutions from MediaTek is more interesting than that of Qualcomm.

Third, it is Qualcomm’s own fault for relaunching the Snapdragon 400-series. Previously, there were low-performance chipsets, but now, in fact, the 600 series has moved there. But no one explained this to the users. For example, the Nokia XR20 scores well for the Snapdragon 480 5G (although it’s a wonderful powerful chipset!). Accordingly, manufacturers took notice of the trend, and instead of encouraging Qualcomm, they turned to MediaTek. Users will swear in any case, just with MediaTek you can also save money.

How is Samsung

However, a holy place is never empty. If MediaTek is treated kindly and loved, then we need a new candidate for the role of the world “zashkvar”. Thoughtful users might remember Exynos, but Samsung has cleverly insured itself. The share of Exynos chipsets dropped from 12% to 7%. The fact is that Samsung, having carefully calculated everything, realized that it is more profitable to produce foreign chipsets at its factories to order than its own. So now Samsung smartphones are coming to Snapdragon and Dimensity.

Let’s hope that grace continues. Samsung has refused advertising, you see, and will forget about its chipsets. However, if you remember, Samsung is closely cooperating with AMD on graphics issues. And the most powerful Exynos is preparing for sales with might and main.

Leaks find their way into the market on a regular basis. The Exynos 2200 with RDNA2 GPU graphics, which we will see in the Galaxy S22, knocks out good results in the benchmarks.

However, the closer to the release, the less positive. I remember how initially (back in the spring) there were rumors that Exynos would abuse the Apple A14 Bionic, like an elephant over a Pug. But if we compare the results of the Geekbench data, then the A14 is still more powerful.

Although it is clear that these are test runs and it is too early to judge. Here, by the way, it can be noted that Samsung has big plans for a partnership with AMD. In its quarterly report, the company noted that it will launch “gaming” devices by the end of the year. Obviously, the calculation is done on the RDNA2 GPU accelerator, which should demonstrate something interesting. Otherwise, why should users choose it over the Snapdragon 898?

About UNISOC

Honestly, it’s hard to think that there is anything cheaper than MediaTek. However, let me introduce UNISOC. You once knew it as Spreadtrum. And the company’s share has grown from 4% to 9%. The company ranked 4th in the world. This means that more and more manufacturers of budget devices are turning their attention to UNISOC products.

Chipsets UNISOC penetrate not only the most budget devices, but also such worthy options as Motorola G20 costing about 15 thousand rubles (in terms of dollars). To be honest, I am not yet morally ready to pay such a sum for the Unisoc T700 (names like those of the line of terminators).

This is the T700 (the predecessor of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the form of the T800)

The trouble is that even when the deficit subsides, manufacturers, inspired by the economy, can continue to release phones on UNISOC, and MediaTek / Qualcomm smartphones will go to the more expensive segment. This will end the cycle and make cheap phones sad to use again.

About 5G

A curious but typical moment. In 5G smartphones, users and manufacturers still want a premium brand, so Qualcomm is leading the way in this segment.

Conclusion

Happy autumn everyone, I congratulate everyone on the September apple salvation, which will traditionally invigorate the industry and will occupy our minds for many months to come.