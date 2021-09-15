Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Remote Play available on Windows 10 PC

New updates to the Xbox app on Windows 10 PCs now allow you to stream console games from the cloud or from your console.

Microsoft has opened up a new way to remotely play console games on Windows 10 or later PCs with updates to the Xbox app. This includes support for Xbox Game Pass games from the cloud and the ability to play games directly from your console using Xbox Remote Play.

With these new updates, you can now play some games for your consoles on a wide variety of computers, even those that do not have the specifications required for certain games. Streaming games through the Xbox app will also let you play the game without having to install it on your computer.

Microsoft has also added new features to help you get started, including controller and network status information, game bar integration, social features, and the ability to invite people, even those in the cloud, to join you in-game.

In addition, for the first time, the company has enabled Xbox Remote Play on PC for Xbox Series X / S owners. Microsoft has also added additional updates over previous versions of Remote Play, such as general stability updates to stream 1080p games up to 60fps. and added the ability to play select Xbox 360 and Xbox Original games, which was in great demand. feature.

Xbox Remote Play is available in all countries and regions where Xbox is supported, on Windows PCs, Android phones and tablets, and iOS phones and tablets.