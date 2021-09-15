Xiaomi introduced a smartphone with charging in 17 minutes – Economy and business

MOSCOW, September 15. / TASS /. Xiaomi has announced the launch of three new smartphone models in its flagship lineup – Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. This was said in a statement.

The most advanced version is Xiaomi 11T Pro. It is the first smartphone with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology to hit the global market, the company says. According to Xiaomi laboratory data, this technology allows the device to be fully charged in just 17 minutes. This is due to a number of technologies such as dual-stream charging, dual-segment battery, MTW, lithium-ion battery with added graphene and Mi-FC technology.

The smartphone also features Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor and a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD + AMOLED flat screen.

Both the 11T and 11T Pro models are equipped with a triple camera (108MP professional-grade wide-angle sensor, 2x tele macro camera and 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens). This allows, according to the manufacturer, to create cinematic shots and videos. Both smartphones are available in meteorite gray, moon white and sky blue.

T and Lite

The Xiaomi 11T has a 6.67-inch 120Hz flat AMOLED display that delivers HDR10 + video, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra processor. The battery capacity of the smartphone is 5 thousand mAh, fast charging is possible in 36 minutes.

Another model – Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – has a lighter and thinner body with a thickness of 6.81 mm and a weight of 158 grams. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit TrueColor function and Dolby Vision technology.

The novelty has a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel tele macro camera. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE also received a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. Battery capacity is estimated at 4,250 mAh with fast charging function. Available colors are truffle black, marmalade blue, peach pink and snow white.

The Xiaomi 11T with 128 GB of storage will cost € 499 for European markets, while the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro with the same flash storage will cost € 649. The Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro versions with 256 GB of flash memory will cost € 599 and € 699, respectively. All smartphones received 8 GB of RAM. Availability and prices in Russia will be announced later.