Xiaomi will unveil the updated Redmi G gaming laptop with ray tracing support on September 22

Today Xiaomi has published a teaser for the upcoming gaming laptop Redmi G. It is reported that the new product will be officially unveiled on September 22 and will boast ray tracing support thanks to the use of NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards.

The device will be the successor to last year’s Redmi G – a 16.1-inch gaming laptop. Recall that it is built on 10th generation Intel Core Comet Lake processors, which work in conjunction with NVIDIA graphics cards up to the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. It is reported that the updated Redmi G will be available with GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 cards.

Rumor has it that this year Redmi G will come in versions with Intel and AMD processors. Most likely we are talking about Intel Tiger Lake-H and AMD Ryzen 5000H chips. The device will retain a 16.1-inch matrix with 100% coverage of the sRGB color space and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The maximum amount of RAM will be up to 64 GB. The capacity of the SSD will be 512 GB.