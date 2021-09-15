Zenit lost 1 goal to Chelsea, Bayern beat Barca, Manchester United fiasco, La Liga top club needs Zakharyan, volleyball players flew from Euro and other morning news – Football

1. In the 1st round of the group stage of the Champions League “Zenith” conceded Chelsea in London (0-1), conceding from Romelu Lukaku in the 69th minute. it first defeat Zenit since March, and Sergei Semak’s team looked decent, but in the Champions League series depressing – 7 defeats and a draw. In another match of the Juventus group defeated Malmo (3: 0).

2. Barcelona again flew in big Bayern (0: 3), Manchester United suddenly capitulated before Young Boys (1: 2; was deletion One-Bissaki in the 1st half and bringing Lingard in the 95th minute), although Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record 135th goal in the tournament and repeated the record Casillas by the number of matches, Atalanta and Villarreal drew (2: 2) – Miranchuk made an assist passand Dynamo Kiev shared points with Benfica (0: 0).

3. In the KHL, SKA beat Spartak (2: 0), CSKA lost to Barys (3: 6), Dynamo Moscow defeated Admiral (5: 3), Lokomotiv lost to Jokerit ( 0: 2) and others results of the day…

4. Barcelona seriously aimed on the 18-year-old midfielder of “Dynamo” Arsen Zakharyan, negotiations will take place in the coming weeks. But the player of the Russian national team, most likely, will not agree to the transitionif there is an offer.

5. Russian men’s team lost Poland (0-3) in the quarter-finals of the European Volleyball Championship.

6. Dynamo forward Vadim Shipachev became the best assistant in the history of the KHL with 510 gears. He broke the record of Sergei Mozyakin.

7. Will the limit be canceled? Head of the RFU Alexander Dyukov reacted to Putin’s words: “Our president understands everything. It is impossible to completely abandon regulation, it is in all leagues. “

eight. Died two-time Olympic champion in hammer throw Yuri Sedykh. He holds a world record that cannot be broken for 35 years.

9.Two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva invited to comment on the competition on Channel One.

10. Russian footballers “Zenith” Kritsyuk, Kuzyaev, Sutormin, Chistyakov and Ukrainian Rakitsky did not kneel before the Champions League match against racism, the club’s other legionnaires from St. Petersburg and the Chelsea players did so. By the way, the Polish judge did not kneel either.

11. On the third form of “Inter” there is multicolored stripes… The outfit is inspired by equality and inclusiveness.

Quotes of the day:

Vitoria about Gatagov’s words about easy training camps at Spartak: “This is beyond the bounds. I have 11 titles, I went to the 1/4 finals of the Champions League. Who is right then? “

“Russia plays an important role in politics, thanks to its boss. And people are not very fond of strong states “… Blatter on doping scandals

Andrey Arshavin: “Experiencing for Zenit in the Champions League will not only be in St. Petersburg. The club has the largest army of fans in Russia “

Magomed-Shapi Suleimanov: “We do not play football in Russia, we just kick in the direction of the attacker. This game is outdated “

Zobnin about Karpin in the national team: “The food has changed: tea only without sugar, porridge on water, no meat, pasta only on the day of the game”

Semak on the action against racism: “I am ready to kneel before God”