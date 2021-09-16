54-year-old Salma Hayek says her breasts are growing | Show business | 06/24/2021

54-year-old Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek said her breasts are growing due to menopause, reports The Sun.

As the artist revealed in an interview with Red Table Talk, she went to the doctors to find out about the potential signs of menopause, but was confused when she was told some of the symptoms she might be experiencing. These included ear enlargement, mustache growth, irritability, tears for no reason, weight gain, and breast growth.

The actress recalled that many women of her sex also have a larger bust after childbirth or due to weight gain. According to Salma, she was among women whose breasts grow “at every turn.” According to her, the back really suffered from this.

However, the Hollywood star doesn’t want women to be afraid of aging and everything that comes with it.

“Women have no expiration dates. This has to pass because you can kick your ass at any age. You can stand your ground at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at an age. We have the right to be loved. as we are, in the place where we are. We are not only here to have children, we are not only here to adopt a child. We are not only here to serve everyone around us, but then when the kids leave … it’s almost like an expiration date for you as a woman. This is a misunderstanding that has existed for centuries. “ the actress is convinced.

Recall that since 2009 Salma Hayek has been married to French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault. The couple have a daughter, Valentina, who was born in September 2007.