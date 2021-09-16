A huge 8K TV appeared in Russia. The price is impressive

The new line of premium TVs is called LG Extreme Home Cinema. There are nine models in total, they have diagonals from 81 to 325 inches and resolution from HD to 8K, writes СNET.

All TVs are equipped with LED Direct View LED screen (DVLED)… These screens have millions of tiny LEDs are used not as a backlight, but as elements that independently reproduce the image. TVs are distinguished by brightness and high color accuracy.

Photo: LG

But there are also disadvantages: huge DVLED TVs emit not only light, but also heat. Thus, the flagship model of the line produces 56,592 British thermal units per hour (BTU), which is approximately 16,574 watts. It seems that in order to have such a TV at home, you will first have to acquire a decent ventilation and air conditioning system.

Dimensions of LG Extreme Home Cinema TVs. Photo: LG

Most of the models in the line have a standard aspect ratio (16: 9), but the most expensive model received a 32: 9 ratio, which allows you to simultaneously watch several different videos or channels. The popular webOS system is responsible for the Smart-TV functions.

Flagship price – 1.7 million dollars (approximately 123 million rubles at the current exchange rate). We suggest watching a more affordable TV version:

