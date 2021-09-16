“A Turning Point in the History of Tennis”. Woodbridge talks about Medvedev’s victory at the US Open – 2021

16-time Grand Slam doubles champion Australian Todd Woodbridge appreciated the significance of the victory of the Russian Daniil Medvedev at the US Open – 2021. In the final, the native of Moscow beat Serb Novak Djokovic with a score of 6: 4, 6: 4, 6: 4.

“Now everything will change. Medvedev’s victory will set a new trend in world tennis. I do not think that Djokovic will have a crisis that will not allow him to fight for new titles. But it will definitely be more difficult for him. It also seems to me that if Nadal and Federer end their careers or play less, it will hit the Serb, because he needs motivation to fight against these rivals. They continue to argue for the title of the most titled player in the “Helmets”.

The last US Open was a turning point in the history of tennis. Now the dominance of the younger generation will begin. Novak can still fight for 1-2 titles, but defeat in the final from Medvedev will definitely affect him. Daniel knew what had to be done, so all the pressure was on Novak, ”Nine quotes Woodbridge.



