According to developer Vigilance 2099, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 taught them not to exaggerate

©

In the current marketplace, it is impossible to create a cyberpunk game and not immediately compare it to Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, it is no exaggeration to say that CDPR has been hugely responsible for the genre’s massive boom in video games in recent years. But of course Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have the best launch (to put it mildly), so what lessons can be learned from this infamous launch?

This was the question that gamingbolt asked in a recent interview with Nasu Nakarus of Envoidant Studios, the lead developer of the upcoming open-world cyberpunk RPG. Vigilance 2099, whose main takeaway from the situation is that while he personally liked CDPR’s role-playing game, it exacerbates the danger of over-promising and rushing a product.

“I loved Cyberpunk 2077, but I can’t ignore the fact that their launch was messy to say the least. We learned that we don’t have to promise too much, make everyone have fun, and take our time with things that we think aren’t ready for the public yet. We strive to make this game that we as the developers really loved making, so that players can feel the passion put into it! “

Of course, the developer Vigilance 2099 is being built by a significantly smaller team compared to the massive Cyberpunk 2077 project, so the two situations are not quite similar, but it’s nice to see that the developers are learning important lessons from the high-profile bugs of the largest releases.

Vigilance 2099 is currently in development for PC and consoles, but doesn’t have a release date yet.