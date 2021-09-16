Alana predicted the imminent breakup of Pavel Mamaev with his mistress

Pavel Mamaev and Nadezhda Sanko

Alana Mamaeva met Nadezhda Sanko last spring. The blonde interviewed the model, in which she asked her about creative projects, and especially about her personal life. A warm relationship quickly developed between the women, but it all ended in betrayal. It turned out that Sanko was simply hiding behind friendship in order to get close to the footballer. “She asked how much Pasha earns, how much money he gives …” – Alana recalled.

She was shocked to learn that Nadezhda ended up dating Mamaev behind her back. Now that the athlete is officially free, the couple openly demonstrates their feelings. The mistress assures: a complete idyll reigns in their union, only the model doubts that this is for a long time.

Mamaeva lives in a small apartment with children from different marriages

“Knowing her and him, I’m sure there will be constant conflicts. When Nadya interviewed me, I thought: “How can a man endure her onslaught?” There is a lot of her, she presses, rushes strongly. If you do something wrong, it causes some kind of male aggression in her. In principle, Pasha made himself worse. She is an inflexible person, even with ambition … Maybe they agreed on prison terms, they communicate in the same language, ”34-year-old Mamaeva shared.

Alana saw that Sanko had a difficult character, but she was sure: she was a good person. The model also had no idea how envious a rival could be. Also, the brunette noted that she saw Nadezhda before the transformations ten years ago, but did not guess how she was achieving success.

“I worked for a rich dude, brought papers, and she was already his girlfriend. I thought, “This is cool! She is so young and friends with the boss! ” I now understand why she freely entered the office. She was not a business partner … She looked completely different then, without plastic. She was brunette, vulgar, with a big nose and huge lips. Now she is a nymph, but then she was a rude woman with a pretense, “she shared with Suren Kagramanov in the YouTube show” Better is the truth. “

