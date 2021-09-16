Alla Pugacheva demonstrated her “flying gait” to the famous song from the movie “Pretty Woman”

Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva

At the beginning of the forced isolation, when many citizens still had the desire to joke about her, the network laughed that a sedentary home life would result in weight gain. Alla Pugacheva, 71, was among those who were spared by self-isolation. The prima donna’s husband, 43-year-old Maxim Galkin, shared a new video on the network, filmed near the house, showing his wife in great shape.

A smiling Russian pop star walked towards the camera to the song Oh, Pretty Woman from Garry Marshall’s Pretty Woman. Parallels with the heroine Julia Roberts were not long in coming in the comments to the video on Galkin’s Instagram.

Alla Borisovna, beauty! Alla Borisovna is in great shape! “Pretty Woman” was even inspired to revise! Gorgeous! That’s for sure, age is not a number in a passport, but a state of mind, – the singer’s fans reacted.



Alla Pugacheva

The Pugacheva and Galkin family is waiting out the coronavirus pandemic in their mansion in the village of Gryaz, where their life is probably no different from what it was before the self-isolation regime. The showman talks about his wife and children in home videos, which he generously shares on Instagram.





Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva with children

Video from Instagram Maxim Galkin