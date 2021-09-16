Analysts have compiled the team of the most expensive players in the Russian championship

The Transfermarkt portal has compiled a team of the most expensive (according to the portal) players of the Russian Premier League (RPL) by role.
The goalkeeper’s position in this team was taken by the goalkeeper of Krasnodar Matvey Safonov, estimated at 14 million euros. His closest competitor is Spartak’s representative Alexander Maksimenko (13 million euros).
At the center of the defense are Zenit defender Dejan Lovren (€ 10m) and Spartak’s Samuel Gigot (€ 11m). A representative of Lokomotiv Pablo (9 million euros) can be considered as a spare. The defense flanks are covered by Douglas Santos (Zenit) and Mario Fernandez (CSKA). Both players are valued at 16 million euros.
The midfield line is made up of Zenit players Wendel and Vilmar Barrios (18 million euros each), as well as Roman Zobnin from Spartak (13 million euros). If the price of the Olympic champion Claudinho (11 million euros) grows, this line may become completely St. Petersburg and Latin American. Another competitor for a position in the center of the field is Dmitry Barinov from Lokomotiv (12 million euros).
The most expensive footballers are in the offensive line. On the left is the main asset of Rubin Khvich Kvaratskhelia (18 million euros), on the right is another Brazilian from Zenit Malcolm (22 million euros). In the center of the attack is the Iranian Zenit striker Serdar Azmun, the most expensive player in the RPL (25 million euros).
The total market value of the national team was 181 million euros. The team has six Zenit representatives, two Spartak players, one player each – from Krasnodar, CSKA and Rubin. Only three players in the national team have Russian passports – Matvey Safonov, Roman Zobnin and Mario Fernandez, who recently announced his retirement in the national team.