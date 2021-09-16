Analysts have compiled the team of the most expensive players in the Russian championship

The midfield line is made up of Zenit players Wendel and Vilmar Barrios (18 million euros each), as well as Roman Zobnin from Spartak (13 million euros). If the price of the Olympic champion Claudinho (11 million euros) grows, this line may become completely St. Petersburg and Latin American. Another competitor for a position in the center of the field is Dmitry Barinov from Lokomotiv (12 million euros).