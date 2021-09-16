Apple copied keyboard for smartwatch, removing original from App Store

Apple Watch keyboard

Apple showed the new Apple Watch at the fall presentation. In the speech, they also mentioned a new full-fledged software keyboard for smart watches. A month earlier, an almost identical keyboard called FlickType was removed from the App Store.

FlickType developer Costa Eleftheriu said that even before the blocking of his service, Apple rejected updates to the application, citing FlickType’s requirement for full system access. At the same time, Eleftheriu assured that his program does not require any permissions.

Eleftheriu considersthat Apple just stole his product idea. The developer has filed a lawsuit against the company.

AirTag beacon

In May 2020, the manufacturer of Bluetooth search beacons, Tile, complained to the European Commission. The company said Apple is preventing iPhone owners from using Tile. In their opinion, this is due to the development of an analogue – AirTag beacons from Apple itself.

Yabloko banned accessories from Tile to use Ultra WideBand technology (an alternative to Bluetooth with a wider range and high speed).

Tile representatives feared that their application might be removed from the AppStore. Apple considered the Locator app, which allows you to see AirTag beacons on the map, more accessible to users. You don’t need to install it yourself – it is one of the system ones and is activated even at the stage of setting up the mobile operating system, which puts AirTag in a better position than trackers from Tile.

AirTag was launched in April 2021. Indeed, in many functions, the device completely repeats the competitor who created the product earlier. The Tile app is still available in the AppStore for now.

Macintosh interface

Apple was the first to introduce a computer with a familiar graphical interface of windows, menus and icons. In the 1970s, Xerox had a PARC research facility to develop forward-looking concepts. In 1973, his employees created the Alto computer, which was operated by a mouse, had windows and menus.

Steve Jobs was shown the capabilities of Alto, and a few years later Apple released a Macintosh with a similar concept.

However, the decisions of the two companies were still slightly different. Apple has invented albeit similar, but its own architecture. At the same time, the Macintosh cost several times less than the Alto. As a result, only the Apple computer went on sale.

For the demonstration of the Alto, Xerox received compensation in Apple stock. When the company went public, they cost $ 17 million.

Sidecar function

With Sidecar, iPad can be turned into a secondary display with the same Apple ID with your Mac. The feature is available both when connected with a cable and without wires.

The Sidecar function also made it possible to duplicate what is happening on the PC screen on the iPad, which is convenient for sharing content.

With the release of Sidecar, the Duet Display and Luna Display apps became useless, which essentially did the same and were popular with users.

Nevertheless, some fans of these programs continue to use them out of habit and believe that it makes no sense to switch to the official version.

Touch recognition

Displays that recognize the touch of multiple fingers were developed by the American company Fingerworks. It also created a special TouchStream keyboard and iGesture panel, which were intended for people with disabilities.

Former CEO Jeff White in an interview recalledthat not only Apple, but also IBM, Microsoft, NEC showed interest in the Fingerworks developments.

First, Cupertinos applied trackpad technology to the Mac, purchasing technology licenses from Fingerworks. But soon Apple realized that “this is what the iPhone needs.”

In 2005, Apple simply bought Fingerworks, a process that took about eight months. When the first iPhone was released in 2007, its touchscreen incorporated everything from the acquired company.