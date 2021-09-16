Apple iPhone 13 presentation was used to steal Bitcoin and Ethereum, although this fraudulent scheme has long been known

A couple of days ago, Apple held a big press conference at which they announced the iPhone 13 series smartphones, two new iPad tablets and the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch.

The broadcast was conducted on the official Apple website, on the Apple YouTube channel, through the Apple Developer app, as well as the Apple TV app. However, some users have become victims of scammers who created the Apple Event YouTube channel.

In a short time, 227,000 people subscribed to this channel, who were excited about the “opportunity” that opened up: the channel said that Apple acquired 100,000 bitcoins. To celebrate their investment, the company allegedly decided to give away 1,000 bitcoins and 10,000 Ethereum to those in a hurry.

The terms of the promotion were standard for this kind of fraudulent schemes: those who wanted to offer to send from 0.1 to 20 bitcoins or from 1 to 500 Ethereum to the specified wallet and get twice as much back. Similar machinations have already been carried out on the hacked pages of Elon Musk, Bill Gates and other celebrities.

The video feed, which recorded Apple CEO Tim Cook discussing the company’s products with different people, spilled over an hour. As a result, the channel was blocked. There is no information about the number of victims.