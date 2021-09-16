Astronomers explain the origin of “invisible” tracks on the moon

Researchers from the Australian Curtin University presented a new work, for the first time explaining the reason for the appearance on the moon’s surface of the so-called “invisible” tracks. In their opinion, these mysterious traces were left by numerous asteroid impacts at the earliest geological stage of the Moon’s evolution.

The research is published in the journal Nature Communications, and is briefly described on the website of the said university. The authors of the work devoted their research to the study of mysterious traces on the lunar surface. These are almost invisible craters.

They are noticeably different from other impact craters, which are clearly visible even from Earth in not the most powerful telescopes. For a long time it remained a mystery how and when these craters formed, and why they are barely noticeable.

New research provides a fairly reliable explanation for this phenomenon. The authors write that the Moon, at an early stage of its existence, may have been exposed to much more impacts from asteroids and other cosmic bodies than was previously believed.

According to lead author Katharina Milkovic of the Curtin School of Earth and Planetary Science and the Center for Space Science and Technology, craters that formed when the moon was still cooling should theoretically be visually different from craters that appeared after its final solidification.

“These large impact craters, often referred to as impact basins, formed during the solidification of the lunar magma ocean more than four billion years ago, should have formed a different kind of crater than those formed later in geological history,” Milkovich said.

The Young Moon was a global magma ocean. That is, it was not at all the solid Moon as we know it now. It took millions of years to cool the hot ocean. The new study says that it was at that time that the Moon could be subjected to powerful bombardment by asteroids.

Striking a softer than now surface, they did not leave the same pronounced “imprints” as later impact craters look. However, some traces of these early clashes still survive. They provide geological and geophysical evidence that collisions did occur early in the Moon’s evolution.

“The time frames for the solidification of the lunar magma ocean differ significantly from each other, based on the results of different studies,” says Milkovich. …

As the moon got older and its surface cooled, the traces of asteroid bombardment became more visible. Therefore, they are now being detected even with remote sensing. At the same time, the authors of the study say that evidence of the earliest crater formation may not be found in practice.

However, it sheds new light on the theory of lunar evolution and provides new data for modeling it. The work also explains the existing discrepancies in data between theory and practical observations of lunar craters. Perhaps this discovery will help future researchers understand what our Earth also experienced at the earliest stage of its formation.