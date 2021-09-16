Avangard suffers third consecutive defeat in the Kontinental Hockey League – 09/15/2021

TASS, September 15. The current winner of the Gagarin Cup Avangard Omsk lost 4: 7 to Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) regular championship match. The meeting took place in Magnitogorsk.

Josh Curry (12th minute), Nikita Korostelev (20), Semyon Koshelev (33), Anatoly Nikontsev (37), Andrey Chibisov (40), Maxim Karpov (50) and Nikolay Goldobin (58) … The losers were scored by Ivan Telegin (2), Peter Tseglarik (18), Corben Knight (32) and Alexey Bereglazov (35).

For Avangard, the first match was played by the Olympic champion and winner of the Gagarin Cup with CSKA Ivan Telegin, who transferred from the army club in the summer. After the sixth conceded puck, Avangard goalkeeper Shimon Grubets was replaced by Vasily Demchenko.

Avangard suffered their third defeat in a row. In the two previous matches, the Omsk team lost to Dynamo Moscow (2: 5) and Jokerit (2: 3). Avangard scored six points in six games and is seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. On September 17, Bob Hartley’s charges will play on the road against Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. Metallurg won their third victory in a row and with 10 points is the second in the Eastern Conference. In the next match, the team from Magnitogorsk on September 18 will host the Khabarovsk “Amur”.