Bayonetta 3 is almost ready: PlatinumGames takes pride in long-awaited Nintendo Switch exclusive

Japanese studio PlatinumGames once again remembered the existence of a dynamic action Bayonetta 3announced back in 2017 for the console Nintendo Switch… The developers updated the current status of the project as part of a conversation with the resource VGC…

As explained Hideki Kamiya and Atsushi Inaba production of Bayonetta 3 proceeds without any problems. The team is really proud of the result, but they cannot show the game now, since this decision is beyond its competence. … When to start promoting, the company determines Nintendo, producing and publishing the long-awaited triquel.

Based on the words of the father of the series, development of Bayonetta 3 is in the final stages …

“As much as everyone wants to see the game, we also want to release it. The whole team is very proud of the work done, and we look forward to showing it to you. We want to enlist your support in the final stages of production. We want to finally have a demo.” – explained Hideki Kamiya.

Probably, Nintendo wants to shorten the gap between the first gameplay show and the release of Bayonetta 3 as much as possible. PlatinumGames’ previous major Switch game, Astral Chain, was announced in February 2019 and released in August 2019, all in Russian. …

Read also: From the creators of Resident Evil and The Evil Within: Bethesda showed a new trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo for PlayStation 5…