billionaire Ray Dalio named the possible reason for the collapse of the crypt

The massive success of BTC is forcing governments to look for ways to control it, while the cryptocurrency will lose its main advantage – independence.

The founder of the largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, named the condition under which the authorities decide to destroy Bitcoin.

The billionaire shared his thoughts in an interview with the American television channel CNBC.

According to him, government regulators will try to gain control over bitcoin and “kill” its independence if the success of the cryptocurrency continues to gain momentum. The businessman is confident that the authorities have ways to do this.

“I think that in the end, if he becomes really successful, they will kill him,” said the entrepreneur. – “You’ve got El Salvador who accepts it [BTC]and you have India and China getting rid of it. And there is the United States talking about how to regulate and control it. “

Ray Dalio during an interview for CNBC [+–] Photo: Screenshot

El Salvador became the first country to recognize bitcoin as a legal tender at the state level, while India is preparing a law to ban cryptocurrencies, and China has already banned mining. US regulators have tightened their oversight of the cryptocurrency amid strong surges in speculative markets. On September 14, Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler said Wall Street’s main regulator is working overtime to develop a set of new rules to protect cryptocurrency investors.

The billionaire stressed that now bitcoin has no intrinsic value, which means it is devoid of fundamental and objective value. However, he still recognizes cryptocurrency as a good alternative to money. Ray Dalio added that he keeps a certain amount in bitcoins, but much less than he invested in gold.

“In a historical perspective, there are so many things that had no intrinsic value and were considered valuable. And then interest in them increased and decreased. One or the other can happen. You just have to know what it is. In Holland it can be tulips, “the investor emphasized.

Despite temporary drawdowns in volatility, Bitcoin has been showing significant growth lately. Over the past 12 months, the most popular token has risen in price more than 4 times, now it costs about $ 47.5 thousand.In the spring of 2021, the cryptocurrency exceeded the $ 60 thousand mark.

Earlier, the central banks of Europe predicted the collapse of bitcoin. The head of the Swedish Sveriges Riksbank, Stefan Ingves, compared cryptocurrency to trading postage stamps, which can bring money to an investor, but are not valuable in themselves. He added that the means of payment cannot exist for a long time without support from the state.

They also wrote that bitcoin plummeted after its recognition as the official currency in El Salvador. The cost of the cryptocurrency fell by 17% (from 52,912 to $ 43,050).