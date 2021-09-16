Binance Drops Decentralized Business Plans

The head of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance admits the need for a centralized office due to pressure from regulators around the world

Binance needs a centralized business structure to liaise with regulators. The head of the crypto exchange Changpeng Zhao expressed this opinion in a remote interview with the South China Morning Post. According to him, the need for a regulated structure is due to the very centralized model of the exchange.

“We need to have clear records of stakeholder ownership, transparency and risk control,” Zhao said.

Zhao also said that Binance, as the market leader, is making it easier to deal with regulators. However, how exactly, the head of Binance did not specify. Zhao’s statements are fundamentally different from his previous beliefs about running Binance. For example, back in mid-2020 at the Ethereal Summit, he argued that the crypto exchange does not need a centralized office. This was allegedly due to the fact that bitcoin inherently does not have an office.

“I think this is the beauty of blockchain, something you don’t need… well, like, where is the bitcoin office, because it doesn’t have an office,” Zhao said at the time when asked where the Binance office is.

Since the beginning of its journey, Binance has tried to quickly move onto the rails of decentralization. For this, the crypto exchange even launched a decentralized analogue – Binance DEX. However, attempts to decentralize the business have not met with the same success that came with the centralized version of Binance.

Binance on the road to ̶de̶centralization

It is worth noting that, for example, the American crypto exchange Coinbase adheres to a decentralized ideology. They recently announced that they intend to completely get rid of all offices in the United States in 2022. According to Coinbase, the decision is due to the desire to adhere to the principle of “decentralized workforce”. However, how exactly the decentralized structure of Coinbase should, for example, improve the quality of technical support, is still unknown.

Binance’s plans to create a centralized structure come after the exchange has come under collective attack from regulators around the world. The pressure has already led Binance to abandon its status as the largest non-KYC platform, obliging all users to undergo verification. The full chronology of the conflict between regulators and Binance can be traced in a special material from the BeInCrypto editorial board.

