Binance Labs and Multicoin Capital Invest in LayerZero Omnichein Protocol

Developers of the LayerZero omnichannel protocol raised $ 6 million in a Series A funding round led by Binance Labs and Multicoin Capital. ForkLog was informed about this by representatives of the project.

Sino Global Capital, Defiance, Delphi Digital, Robot Ventures, Spartan, Hypersphere Ventures, Protocol Ventures, Gen Block Capital and Echelon Capital also participated in the round. Investments will be directed to further development and implementation of the project.

The LayerZero protocol aims to connect different blockchains by allowing applications to transfer messages between chains. Its developers stated that the project combined the cost-effectiveness of Polkadot and the security of Cosmos.

“Due to high fees and changing investor preferences DeFi-Applications were distributed and deployed on multiple blockchains. This has led to serious market fragmentation. […] LayerZero solves this problem by pooling liquidity between chains, ”said project co-founder Brian Pellegrino.

At the moment, the protocol is at the audit stage, and its launch is scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2021. At launch, LayerZero will support Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Optimism. In the near future, developers will integrate the project with a number of other networks, including Solana, Polkadot and Algorand.

Recall that the data indexing protocol for the Polkadot ecosystems and the Kusama SubQuery Network has closed the $ 9 million Series A funding round.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on VK.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER