Brad Pitt on how he treats the scandals between Angelina Jolie and his new girlfriend

The actor admitted that he was pretty tired of the current situation with women.

The romance of 56-year-old Brad Pitt with 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski is not discussed except on Jupiter. After all, the inhabitants of planet Earth, holding their breath, daily leaf through the news about the stars in the hope of seeing new details of the mutual antipathy of the current passion of Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Internet scandals of Brad Pitt’s two women began with a post by Nicole Poturalski on Instagram, under which users wrote en masse that she secretly hated Angelina. The model immediately denied such a rumor, saying that happy people are not at all capable of hatred.

Jolie’s fans, of course, did not believe the words of Pitt’s girlfriend, accusing her of constantly monitoring Angelina’s social networks. Also, fans are almost sure that Nicole Poturalski “cleans up” comments about Brad’s ex-wife in her social networks.

Surprisingly, Angelina Jolie does not have much love for the new beloved father of her children. According to sources, she is extremely dissatisfied with the fact that Pitt openly exposes her personal life, which is constantly looked at by the general children of celebrities.

But the most interesting in the current love triangle was the opinion of Brad Pitt himself about the scandals of Angelina Jolie and Nicole Poturalski. As the actor said, he does not see anything criminal in the quarrels of his former and current women. The Hollywood sex symbol just wants to be happy, and he has long been tired of being a victim or hostage of public opinion.

“During this period of his life, Brad is just happy that he found someone who makes you feel needed and loved,” – wrote New York magazine Us Weekly.

Nicole Poturalski is Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend

By the way, Brad Pitt recently met with another of his ex – Jennifer Aniston. They became a couple again in the online readings of the 1982 comedy “Easy Times at Ridgemont High.”

