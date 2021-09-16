Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore revealed the secret of dating

Cameron Diaz appeared on her friend and Charlie’s Angels co-star Drew Barrymore’s talk show and gave one of her best dating tips.

“Charlie’s Angels”

Their co-host Ross Matthews shared the story of his friend: “I have a friend who kept repeating:“ These guys keep leaving me. ” Then I asked: “What happens on your first dates?” She replied, “Well, I ask them if they want children.” Darling, what are you doing? There is no need to ask on the first date if they want children. You have to ask if they like pizza or blue. “

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Ross Matthews (Photo: @drewbarrymore)

The 49-year-old actress responded by introducing the concept of tough dating. Cameron believes that the girl has a strategy: “From the very beginning she acted tough and clear:” This is what I want, and you? ” She shouldn’t watch her being thrown, she should say, “You know what, you don’t suit me.” This is fine. Then you at least realize that you have different interests. And I think that’s the whole point of dating. And in general, if the other person does not hold on to you, let him go. “

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz (Photo: @drewbarrymore) “Charlie’s Angels”

Note, the actress married Benji in January 2015 after a year of relationship. The ceremony took place on the grounds of a mansion in Beverly Hills. For both, this marriage was the first. In December 2019, they welcomed their first daughter, Raddix. According to rumors, Diaz had IVF.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden. Photo: legion-media

Recall that the first film “Charlie’s Angels”, based on the TV series of the 70s, was released in 2000. In the center of the plot – three spies who work for the detective agency Townsend Charlie. In 2002, the sequel “Charlie’s Angels 2: Only Forward” was released. And in 2019, they filmed a remake in which the roles of angels went to Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinsky.

By the way, a year ago, the actresses also gathered on the Drew show!