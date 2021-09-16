Changpeng Zhao: Binance Rejects Decentralized Business Model

Bitcoin exchange Binance is transforming into a licensed enterprise with a centralized business, facing regulatory challenges. The founder and head of the company, Changpeng Zhao, stated this in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

He acknowledged that the idea of ​​a decentralized organization of global business prevents regulatory approval in jurisdictions with clear licensing regimes.

“Four years ago, when it all started, we wanted to adopt a similar model and have decentralized teams everywhere. But most of our business is one exchange. Now we have come to understand that we need to be centralized for regulators, ”Zhao said.

According to him, just the fact that the company cannot indicate the headquarters has already turned out to be a negative signal for the supervisory institutions.

“Regulators usually ask us very simple questions, the answers to which sound pretty funny to them. We are asked: “Where is your headquarters located?” We answer that we do not have it. This is not the best way to interact. They do not understand how to work with us, and perhaps they think that we are too dodgy, “explained the head of Binance.

Over the past few months, financial regulators from several countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa and a number of others, have issued warnings to investors regarding the exchange’s activities.

Zhao noted that much of this concern of departments is related to the company’s business model.

“For a regulated exchange business, we need centralization. A single legal entity with clear capitalization tables, transparent investors, proper board of directors and governance, clear procedures is needed KYC / AML , as well as a risk control system, “- said the founder of Binance.

Earlier, amid a series of warnings from regulators, Zhao issued an open letter in which he talked about the exchange’s plans to ensure compliance and protect customers.

Recall that in August, Binance introduced mandatory user verification.

