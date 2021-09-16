Chelsea footballer was robbed during the match with Zenit :: Football :: RBC Sport

Defender Rhys James has lost medals for winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and second place in the European Championship. Criminals broke into his house while he played for a London club against Zenit

Chelsea defender Rhys James posted on his Instagram that his home was robbed during the Champions League match against Zenit.

“On the evening of September 14, when I was playing for my club in the Champions League, a group of cowardly thieves broke into my house. Together, they were able to carry a heavy safe with some of my personal belongings into their car, ”the footballer wrote.

According to him, he never keeps jewelry in the house, and everything that was in the safe was his medals for winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and second place at Euro 2020.

“These medals were won for Chelsea and England. It is an honor that will never be taken away from me, whether I have medals or not physically to prove it. However, I appeal to all my Chelsea and England fans to help find these criminals who will never be able to relax as the evidence grows, “added 21-year-old James, posting CCTV footage in his post. that the criminals have hit.

He also said that at the time of the break-in, there was no one in the house.

On Tuesday, Chelsea in London beat Zenit 1-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League group stage.