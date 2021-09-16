China’s Jingjia Micro has completed the design of its own GPU, which can compete with the GeForce GTX 1080

More than two years after the initial announcement, the Chinese company Jingjia Micro has announced the completion of the JM9 GPU design phase. According to the manufacturer, one of the GPUs of this series is able to withstand the NVIDIA GPU, which is the basis of the GeForce GTX 1080 video card. MyDrivers…

Jingjia Micro reportedly issued a statement on September 14 announcing the completion of the next generation graphics chip design phase. The products have not yet gone through the testing phase. In other words, they are not yet ready for mass production and sale as part of video cards.

It should be recalled that Jingjia Micro planned to release the JM9 series of GPUs by the end of 2020. However, during the development phase, the manufacturer faced a number of difficulties.

The JM9 GPU series includes two GPUs. According to the company, the JM9231 is an entry-level GPU with the performance level of the GeForce GTX 1050. The chip is clocked above 1.5 GHz, offers support for PCIe 3.0 x16, 8GB of GDDR5 memory, and HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.3 video interfaces. … The chip can be used in video cards with a TDP of 150 watts. Predicted computing power – 2 teraflops.

For the more powerful version of the GPU JM9271, the company claims a frequency of 1.8 GHz and support for the PCIe 4.0 x16 interface. Video cards based on it can be equipped with 16 GB of HBM memory and have a consumption of up to 200 watts. The declared level of GPU performance in single precision operations is 8 teraflops, which is lower than the GeForce GTX 1080, which has 8.9 teraflops.

Please note that information provided by Jingjia Micro reflects computational performance, not gaming performance. In fact, the JM9 series GPUs don’t even have support for DirectX and Vulkan APIs. In other words, they are not suitable for games.