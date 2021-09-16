Chinese scientists have proposed to explore Mars using hypersonic drones

The extremely rarefied atmosphere of Mars makes it difficult for ordinary planes and helicopters to fly over the Red Planet. The wings and blades have nothing to rely on even near the surface, let alone flying at high altitudes. But this opens up another possibility – hypersonic flight, which will make it possible to create compact aircraft for flights across Mars.

Chinese scientists, according to local sources, are actively exploring the possibility of flights of hypersonic drones on Mars. This task is included in the range of solutions to the problems of hypersonic flights on Earth and in space. By 2035, China promises to create a hypersonic aircraft to fly to any point on the Earth in one hour, and in another ten years there will be a whole fleet of such aircraft (spacecraft) with the ability to fly to near-earth orbit.

NASA’s two-bladed Ingenuity helicopter can fly several hundred meters at a time. Its blades rotate at a tremendous speed – nearly 3000 rpm. For a larger flying object, it may be difficult and even impossible to create a vane system with a similar rotational speed. But the hypersonic aircraft is already aimed at movement in thin air and the atmosphere of Mars in this regard is its element.

For example, according to the calculations of Chinese scientists, a 500-kg hypersonic drone, half the weight of which will be fuel, will be able to move in the atmosphere of Mars at a speed of five times the speed of sound for a distance of up to 1000 km. The flight altitude should be about 5000 m, since the mountains on Mars are higher than on Earth.

An interesting question is fuel. The almost entirely carbon dioxide atmosphere of Mars (96%) will not allow the usual oxidative processes in liquefied fuel to take place. There will be no combustion, as in the Earth’s atmosphere. But in carbon dioxide, some metals burn well, for example magnesium. Magnesium as a fuel for engines on Mars was proposed by specialists from Japan. This was done in the 80s of the last century, and in 2016, NASA engineers developed a magnesium rocket engine for soft landing on the planet’s surface.

For the efficiency of a magnesium engine, Chinese experts suggest using two sequential combustion chambers, which will solve the problem of low thrust of such engines. At the beginning of the exploration of Mars, it will be possible to import magnesium from Earth, and then take advantage of local developments. Today all these plans seem fantastic, but in 30 years they can come true. Technically, this is feasible, you just need money and the will to bring the matter to the end. The Chinese have all of this in abundance, and the successful landing of the first Chinese rover on the first attempt only confirms the dramatically increased quality of space exploration in the Celestial Empire.