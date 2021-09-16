Club Brugge – PSG – 1: 1, why Messi didn’t score and PSG lost points in the Champions League

The result of the first full match Leo Messi for PSG – the team did not win, being the clear favorite in the pair, and Messi himself has zero effective actions. It is clear that this is only the beginning of adaptation and is not a reason for serious predictions, but since some problems are already obvious now, some intermediate conclusions can be drawn.

Before moving on to listing the shortcomings of PSG, you need to say something about Club Brugge. Because the team Philippe Clement pleasantly surprised. The hosts’ plan was incredibly daring. No “bus”, “Brugge” defended themselves with pressure, and even covered the central defenders. The hosts tried to create maximum density in the area of ​​the ball and boldly left the far flank free.

The courage of the approach is that it requires serious coordination, otherwise such pressure is easy to overcome. Nobody can cheat, the center striker is involved in the same way as the midfielders, and the wingers need to perform a huge volume, moving not only along the flank, but also to the center. Someone will fail – the opponent has access to free space.

But nobody failed, and the plan worked. A powerful match, even adjusted for the transition period at PSG. The statistics confirm visual observations: Club Brugge surpassed the rival in shots, shots from the penalty area, passes in the final third, moreover, the ball was in the guests ‘half more often than in the hosts’ half. That is, not only the result is impressive, but also how it was obtained. From a position of strength.

And now to PSG. Mauricio Pochettino couldn’t count on Verratti and Di Mariaand with all the wealth of choices he has, these losses cannot be underestimated.

Without Verratti, there is no balance between defense and attack. He is the team leader for promoting passes and passes to the final third at 90 minutes, but he is also great off the ball. Statistics confirm this indirectly (third place in tackles and interceptions), but reading the game is even more important, thanks to which he does not even enter the selection, but blocks the opportunity for the development of an attack, being where it is needed. The loss of Di Maria is important because in the large and stellar PSG attack group he is the most efficient one. Rather, the most balanced on the skill / performance scale.

Pochettino released in midfield Wijnaldum, Paredes and Herreru… In theory, this is a versatile line that is able to manage the match through pass and through filling zones and dashing into the box. In fact, it turned out that Club Brugge had a numerical advantage and could not get out of the pressure through the rally.

Paredes and Wijnaldum for two made seven passes to the final third in half. During the break, both were replaced. But those who came out Draxler and Pereira we gave 10 for two. Firstly, this is also not much, and secondly, due to the excellent pressure, even passes on the other side did not contribute to the creation of zones. Despite disciplined opening Diallo and Hakimi on the sidelines, PSG lacked the movement to stretch their opponents and use the full width of the field.

The guests were shallow and stuck in the center for a long time, and by the time the ball still hit the flank, the Brugge players had time to rebuild. The match developed according to their scenario.

Photo: Sebastien Smets / Getty Images

One of the rare sweeping attacks in space was a success for PSG in the middle of the first half. It continued at a second pace when Messi rolled a pass from the depths to Mbappe, and there was a really dangerous, but revealing moment in how this attack began. It was not PSG who passed the pressure due to the rally, but the Brugge players lost the ball in a positional attack and received a counterattack: six of the hosts’ footballers were cut off. This moment was the exception, not the rule, and was not the result of a deliberate exit plan.

Much has already been written, but there is still nothing in the text about Messi… This is no coincidence. The main impression of Messi’s game is that he does not have the influence to which he is used to (and taught the whole world).

According to statistics, it may seem that everything is as usual: Messi was very involved in the game in the preparatory phase (85 touches, 63 passes) and in the final (3 hits, 3 passes under attack). But this is the case when the statistics do not reflect the whole picture.

Messi was always under pressure and did not have options for the trademark promotion of the ball through the pass: with a thoughtful movement of partners who know when to open and when to return the ball to him in front of the penalty area. For the most part, he played by himself. Therefore, his standard returns to the support zone with subsequent jerks, although formally present in the game, did not bring the usual result. They did not destroy the structure of the opponent (because they were chaotic and inconsistent with partners) and did not contribute to the appearance of zones in front. They didn’t even help with getting out of the pressure.

Photo: Sebastien Smets / Getty Images

Quantitatively Messi was involved. There was a lack of quality. He entered the game in someone else’s penalty area only four times (out of 85 touches): this is an offside pass, a loss of the ball and two hits. If he had realized his best moment in the 79th minute and PSG would have won, then now there would be much less criticism in the public space – but no fewer problems for Pochettino… Too many players are used to free roles.

Even in this match, under pressure and against the background of general inconsistency, in several episodes something bright was cut through. For example, with the passage Messi on the flank and a couple of one-touch passes in the 56th minute. But so far this is not even close to “chemistry” and not even mutual understanding, but simply the skill of the players who can demonstrate the class not thanks to, but in spite of. But this is not news. And at Pochettino there is still time to make a team out of them. It’s just not there yet.