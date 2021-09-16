Cool Server has prepared cooling systems for AMD AM5 and SP5 platforms / News / Overclockers.ua

Next year, AMD will release processors based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture. Together with them, new platforms with support for DDR5 memory will debut: AM5 for desktops and SP5 for servers. Both platforms have not yet been officially presented, which, however, did not prevent Cool Server from releasing cooling systems with their support.

Cool Server, as you might guess, specializes in coolers for servers and workstations. Today, its range includes nine cooling systems for processors in the constructive LGA1718 (AM5) and LGA6096 (SP5), however, ordinary gamers and PC enthusiasts are unlikely to be interested in them. The products are designed to be blown by powerful fans of server racks or are equipped with quite noisy “turntables”.

For coolers with support for AMD AM5 processors, support for CPUs with power consumption up to 240 W, depending on the model, is declared. Recall that the passport TDP of the desktop Raphael chips (Zen 4) will reach 170 watts. At the same time, cooling systems for Socket SP5 will cope with 400-watt EPYC Genoa processors.

Unfortunately, no information has been received regarding the cost of CPU coolers for AMD AM5 and SP5 platforms by Cool Server.

A source:

VideoCardz