cousin Baldwin’s reaction at the Met Gala

The new appearance of Justin and Hailey Bieber at the Met Gala surprised not only with jokes about pregnancy, but also with a scandal with fans.

Justin and Hailey Bieber (Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images) Justin and Hailey Bieber (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue) Justin and Hailey Bieber (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue)

The appearance of lovers on the red carpet was accompanied by shouts from fans who chanted the name of Justin’s former lover, Selena Gomez.

@biebervelli DISGUSTING #justinbieber #haileybieber #jailey #metgala #fyp ♬ STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

At the same time, a video circulated on the Web in which Haley, after the harsh words of the fans, was ready, it seems, to burst into tears. However, Justin began to calm his wife down. In the end, Hayley decided to wear sunglasses.

Hayley Ireland Baldwin’s cousin decided to intercede for the family. She commented on TikTok about the outcry amid Justin and Haley’s appearance at the annual Costume Ball. “This is one of the happiest and most in love couples I have ever met. They don’t care what people say about them, ”Ireland said.

Ireland Baldwin and Hailey Bieber (Photo: Grant Lamos IV / Getty Images)

Recall that Gomez has been in a relationship with Justin Bieber since 2010. The lovers first parted, then converged again until 2017, and then, in the summer of 2018, the singer proposed to Hayley. The wedding took place in the fall of 2019.