CSKA rookie Adam Reideborn conceded 11 goals in 3 games, while Lars Johansson drags SKA at the start of the season

At the start of the season, the Swedish goalkeeper reflects less than 84% of the shots. Was it really worth giving up Johansson for him?

In the last offseason, the finalist of the last Gagarin Cup CSKA has noticeably renewed itself. It is clear that the most radical changes took place on the coaching bridge of the army team, where the legendary player in the past Sergey Fedorov replaced the retired Igor Nikitin as head coach. And if 51-year-old Fedorov has yet to prove his coaching talent, then another move by the leaders of the Moscow army team already seems like a big mistake.

On May 18, at a press conference dedicated to the results of the past season, the president of CSKA Igor Esmantovich announced the club’s decision to abandon the services of its main goalkeeper Lars Johansson. The 34-year-old goalkeeper has played for the army team since 2017 and has never given much reason to doubt his skills. First, the Swedish goalkeeper acted as a backup Ilya Sorokin, and after his departure to the Islanders he became a full-fledged number one for CSKA.

Last season, Johansson helped the army team to reach the Gagarin Cup final, where his team lost to Avangard. In the final series, Lars spent six matches in which he conceded 11 goals, that is, less than two goals were scored into his goal per game. In the last two matches of the series, he conceded three goals, while the field players of the army team did not qualify for a single goal. And, in principle, it would be possible to analyze the actions of Lars in each separately missed goal, if not for one “but” – as the reasoning for the refusal of Johansson’s services, the president of CSKA gave not game reasons at all.

“Johansson’s contract ended, and due to certain medical difficulties, we, together with the medical staff, decided not to offer him a contract. We made a choice in favor of Russian goalkeepers. Look at what is happening now in the international arena, ”Esmantovich said in mid-May.



“Difficulties of a medical nature” did not allow the leadership of CSKA to make a decision to continue cooperation with the goalkeeper. The 34-year-old goalkeeper in the last regular season only played 24 matches, having missed the first part of the season due to injury. It is possible that the army doctors were really not sure about the goalkeeper’s health. But in this situation, two things were embarrassing in the spring. Firstly, in the playoffs, Johansson played all the games from bell to bell, fully withstanding the cup marathon. And secondly, even then it was known that the goalkeeper would not remain without work in the KHL – SKA became the new club of the Swedish goalkeeper. It turns out that the doctors of the St. Petersburg club did not see any serious problems at the Johansson’s physical examination that could prevent him from playing in the new season? Obviously, this is the case.





In the same speech, the boss of the Moscow army team announced a bet on Russian goalkeepers, but then CSKA’s plans changed. Russian Alexander Sharychenkov was traded to Salavat Yulaev, and the tandem with Ivan Fedotov formed by Adam Reideborn, who was not offered a new contract at Ak Bars. “Unfortunately, the position of completing the attacking line of the team has changed a little. We still hoped that Maxim Shalunov and Maxim Mamin would accept our proposals. But, unfortunately, what happened happened. And the concept of the defensive plan was revised in this matter, and we returned to the position of a foreign goalkeeper, ”Esmantovich said later, explaining the sharp change in the vector in the goalkeeper issue.

Reideborn, 29, is a skilled goalkeeper, and I’m not going to question his skill. But any person who closely followed Adam’s career at the Swedish level always knew the main feature of this goalkeeper. Even when he played for Djurgården, it was clear that Reideborn was not the most stable goalkeeper. He had big breakdowns, after which he put out a series of great games. In conditions when Adam was the clear first number of his team, he could afford to disrupt one or two games, after which he spent a series of three or four striking matches. This was also the case at the 2021 World Cup, where Reideborn became the best player in his national team. This was not surprising, since Adam was the main goalkeeper of Tre Krunur in the world championship.





However, in CSKA no one guaranteed the Swedish goalkeeper the lack of competition – and Reideborn’s problems began from the very first match. To begin with, the 29-year-old goalkeeper completely failed the match for the Opening Cup with Avangard (0: 4), making two gross mistakes. Two days later, Reideborn did not act in the best way in the match against Riga “Dynamo” (3: 2). Despite the victory, the Swedish goalkeeper was sent to the reserve for three matches, during which Fedotov conceded only three goals in 180 minutes. Reideborn got a new chance to prove himself in the match with Barys, but Adam failed again. On the eve, he missed three goals in two minutes, becoming one of the main culprits in the defeat of the army. At the moment, his statistics this season is described by the capacious word “disaster” – on average, he misses 3.7 goals per game with a percentage of reflected shots of 83.6. And it is clear that in the future it will be incredibly difficult for him to win the competition from Fedotov on an uncontested basis, which means that it will be difficult and maximally to prove himself in the new club.

As for his compatriot, Lars demonstrates diametrically opposite statistics in SKA. Two victories in two matches in the starting lineup and two successful substitutions for an unsuccessful player at the beginning of the regular season Samonov. At the very time when Reideborn was failing the game with Barys, Johansson was registering the first “cracker” for the St. Petersburg army team in the match against Spartak. The most important aspect is that during the time spent in tandem with Sorokin, Johansson has already perfectly proved that for him the role in the team is not a big problem. He may be the first number, or he may well catch his chances in the role of a backup. And, despite the fact that the season has just started, CSKA’s decision to independently refuse the services of an experienced goalkeeper already seems to be a big mistake.