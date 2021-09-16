Diablo 2 Resurrected Developers Have Plans For New Content

Diablo 2 Resurrected will premiere in a week, so the developers reveal the latest cards. The studio does not hide that the updated game can be expanded.

Question: When making Diablo 2: Resurrected, did you consider keeping the core game mechanics intact while still finding ways to add new enemies or new items? Things that just bring something more without changing the fundamentals?

Blizzard (Rob Gallerani & Michael Bukowski): Oh yeah. We were definitely in awe of these things. There are many things that fundamentally do not change anything, but you can simply connect them. We wanted to lay a solid foundation before starting our ascent to the third and fourth floors. We definitely have a lot of ideas, but now we are making sure that we understand the essence of the game correctly. We have unlocked all of the ladder content. Let’s see what happens after the launch of the game and what we will do in terms of balance, new items, etc.

The developers’ response does not confirm the plans for the emergence of new content, but if the final product is liked by the community, then it is quite real.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will be released on September 23rd on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.